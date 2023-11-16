11,200 Palestinians killed in Gaza: Hamas ministry





U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Wednesday that the United States did not sign off on Israel's raid on the Al Shifa hospital. Kirby, responding to questions about the timing of the operation and his statement that the U.S. knows Hamas militants shelter in hospitals, said the United States doesn't expect advance notice from Israel before its military operations.



A total of 644 people traveled through the Rafah border crossing from Gaza into Egypt on Wednesday, said Wael Abou Omar, the Hamas spokesperson for the border crossing.

Those included 587 dual nationals, 37 people either injured or sick, and 20 of their companions. No more information was immediately available. Earlier at the Rafah border, dozens of evacuees were waiting patiently with their documentation ready for inspection. Among them was Toqa al-Zaian, a Palestinian with Norwegian nationality, struggling to say goodbye. "I feel like my body is leaving without my soul, now I am leaving everything behind, my mother, family and everyone I know," she said.

More than 11,200 Palestinians two-thirds of them women and minors have been killed since the war began, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, which does not differentiate between civilian and militant deaths. About 2,700 people have been reported missing.