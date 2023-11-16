RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
11,200 Palestinians killed in Gaza: Hamas ministry
November 16, 2023  11:26
Aid trucks at the Rafah border. Hadeer Mahmoud/Reuters
Aid trucks at the Rafah border. Hadeer Mahmoud/Reuters
More than 11,200 Palestinians two-thirds of them women and minors have been killed since the war began, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, which does not differentiate between civilian and militant deaths. About 2,700 people have been reported missing.

U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Wednesday that the United States did not sign off on Israel's raid on the Al Shifa hospital. Kirby, responding to questions about the timing of the operation and his statement that the U.S. knows Hamas militants shelter in hospitals, said the United States doesn't expect advance notice from Israel before its military operations. 

 A total of 644 people traveled through the Rafah border crossing from Gaza into Egypt on Wednesday, said Wael Abou Omar, the Hamas spokesperson for the border crossing. 

 Those included 587 dual nationals, 37 people either injured or sick, and 20 of their companions. No more information was immediately available. Earlier at the Rafah border, dozens of evacuees were waiting patiently with their documentation ready for inspection. Among them was Toqa al-Zaian, a Palestinian with Norwegian nationality, struggling to say goodbye. "I feel like my body is leaving without my soul, now I am leaving everything behind, my mother, family and everyone I know," she said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

UNSC votes for 'humanitarian pause' in Gaza
UNSC votes for 'humanitarian pause' in Gaza

The United Nations Security Council has called for urgent humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout Gaza to allow unhindered humanitarian access in the strip, finally overcoming deadlock and adopting a resolution in the month-long...

'Kohli's hunger inspires me; learn a lot from Rohit'
'Kohli's hunger inspires me; learn a lot from Rohit'

Shubman Gill says irat Kohli's hunger and intensity on the cricket field inspires him, and he also strives to learn from captain Rohit Sharma.

Woman in front of PM's convoy: 3 Jharkhand cops suspended
Woman in front of PM's convoy: 3 Jharkhand cops suspended

The woman was reportedly upset with her husband and wanted to lodge a complaint against him.

'People who commit these crimes look like ordinary people'
'People who commit these crimes look like ordinary people'

'These crimes have left a dark mark on my thoughts and conscience.'

Master Kohli paints 'perfect picture' to eclipse Tendulkar
Master Kohli paints 'perfect picture' to eclipse Tendulkar

Virat Kohli said he had painted the perfect picture after confirming his place as cricket's modern-day master batsman with a record 50th ODI hundred.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances