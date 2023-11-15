RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Xi lands in San Francisco for talks with Biden
November 15, 2023  07:29
Pic: Reuters
Pic: Reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in San Francisco for a China-US summit meeting and the 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, China's official state news agency, Xinhua, reported. 

US President Joe Biden is set to meet Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping Wednesday in the San Francisco Bay Area, CNN reported, citing senior US administration officials. 

The meeting will test whether the two leaders can slow a downward spiral in relations at a moment of heavy global turbulence. 

 However, reportedly, the talks are not likely to soften the world's most consequential bilateral relationship. Instead, the fact that the meeting is happening at all is viewed by White House aides as a positive sign after months of friction. 

Moreover, US officials stressed that the leaders hoped to develop a "framework" for managing successful competitive relations between the two powers, with the goal of clearing up misperceptions and avoiding surprises, according to CNN. 

Additionally, the US officials said that Biden's aides were entering the summit with realistic expectations and did not anticipate a long list of outcomes later on.

-- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

What Helped Kohli Rediscover Form...
What Helped Kohli Rediscover Form...

The 42-day break would give Kohli the time to introspect, and rejuvenate his cluttered mind.

How Many Candidates In MP Have Criminal Cases?
How Many Candidates In MP Have Criminal Cases?

The Congress has fielded 121 candidates with declared criminal cases and 61 with serious criminal cases.

Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy dies of cardiorespiratory arrest
Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy dies of cardiorespiratory arrest

Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy passed away on Tuesday due to a cardiorespiratory arrest after a prolonged illness, a company statement said. He was 75. He was 75. According to the company statement, he passed away at 10.30 pm due to...

In Pictures - India train under lights ahead of WC semis
In Pictures - India train under lights ahead of WC semis

The BCCI posted pics of India's training session on their X handle.

I think, I got it too late: Sehwag on ICC's Hall of Fame induction
I think, I got it too late: Sehwag on ICC's Hall of Fame induction

Sehwag, who accumulated 8,586 runs from 104 Tests at an average of 49.34 and also took 40 wickets during his Test career which spanned from 2001-2013, revealed the role of Zaheer Khan in his promotion as an opener.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances