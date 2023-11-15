Xi lands in San Francisco for talks with Biden





US President Joe Biden is set to meet Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping Wednesday in the San Francisco Bay Area, CNN reported, citing senior US administration officials.





The meeting will test whether the two leaders can slow a downward spiral in relations at a moment of heavy global turbulence.





However, reportedly, the talks are not likely to soften the world's most consequential bilateral relationship. Instead, the fact that the meeting is happening at all is viewed by White House aides as a positive sign after months of friction.





Moreover, US officials stressed that the leaders hoped to develop a "framework" for managing successful competitive relations between the two powers, with the goal of clearing up misperceptions and avoiding surprises, according to CNN.





Additionally, the US officials said that Biden's aides were entering the summit with realistic expectations and did not anticipate a long list of outcomes later on.





-- ANI

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in San Francisco for a China-US summit meeting and the 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, China's official state news agency, Xinhua, reported.