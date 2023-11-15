RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Will India-NZ semis be disrupted? Police says...
November 15, 2023  12:55
The Mumbai police have launched a probe after receiving a message on social media about "potential disruption" during the World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand in the city on Wednesday, an official said. 

 The threat was posted on X on Tuesday, tagging the Mumbai police's official handle. It also contained the image of a gun, hand grenades, and bullets, the official said.

 After the threat, the police are maintaining a strict vigil at the Wankhede stadium, where the match is scheduled to start at 2 pm on Wednesday, and surrounding areas, the police official said. 

 Mumbai police have launched a probe into the matter and the crime branch has also been roped in the investigation, he added. PTI
