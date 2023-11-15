RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Uttarkashi: Heavy drilling machines at rescue site
November 15, 2023  15:16
image
Heavy auger drilling machines have reached Chinyalisaur helipad in Uttarkashi to rescue 40 labourers who have been trapped inside after a portion of the under-construction tunnel collapsed on Sunday.

"These are being connected; drilling work will start soon," officials said.

"We have airlifted a latest machine from Delhi, the Indian Air Force is helping us. In the next few hours we will be able to install the machine and rescue work will resume," says Anshu Manish Khalko, Director, NHIDCL (National Highway & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited).

Meanwhile, protests broke out on Wednesday outside the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi as workers protested over the delay in rescuing 40 labourers who have been trapped inside after a portion of the under-construction tunnel collapsed on Sunday.

Even as relief and rescue operation continued on war footing, fresh debris falling from the roof of the tunnel are hampering the rescue work.

Rescuers had prepared a platform for the auger drilling machine to insert large-diameter steel pipes into the debris-filled tunnel, that aims to create a passage through which labourers could be brought out safely.

However, visuals from the site showed rescue officials using JCB machines to remove the fresh debris and working to mount the auger machine on the platform again to push the steel pipes into the tunnel.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar told ANI that relief and rescue work was proceeding on war footing, drilling work is being done with auger drilling machine. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

J-K: 36 dead, 19 injured as bus falls into gorge
J-K: 36 dead, 19 injured as bus falls into gorge

At least 36 people were killed and 19 injured when a bus carrying passengers skidded off the road and rolled down into a 300-foot gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Wednesday, officials said.

Cummins breaks silence on Wankhede pitch drama
Cummins breaks silence on Wankhede pitch drama

The report also claimed that if India make the final in Ahmedabad, a slow pitch is expected at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera.

Bollywood's Beautiful Diwali Moments
Bollywood's Beautiful Diwali Moments

How film folk celebrated Diwali.

NY Guv signs legislation making Diwali a holiday in public schools
NY Guv signs legislation making Diwali a holiday in public schools

In a historic move, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation making Diwali a holiday for public schools in the major American city.

Maxwell cleared: Ready for semis showdown vs SA
Maxwell cleared: Ready for semis showdown vs SA

Maxwell battled cramps and severe pain to score a scintillating double century

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances