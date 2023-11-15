Uttarkashi: Heavy drilling machines at rescue site





"These are being connected; drilling work will start soon," officials said.





"We have airlifted a latest machine from Delhi, the Indian Air Force is helping us. In the next few hours we will be able to install the machine and rescue work will resume," says Anshu Manish Khalko, Director, NHIDCL (National Highway & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited).





Meanwhile, protests broke out on Wednesday outside the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi as workers protested over the delay in rescuing 40 labourers who have been trapped inside after a portion of the under-construction tunnel collapsed on Sunday.





Even as relief and rescue operation continued on war footing, fresh debris falling from the roof of the tunnel are hampering the rescue work.





Rescuers had prepared a platform for the auger drilling machine to insert large-diameter steel pipes into the debris-filled tunnel, that aims to create a passage through which labourers could be brought out safely.





However, visuals from the site showed rescue officials using JCB machines to remove the fresh debris and working to mount the auger machine on the platform again to push the steel pipes into the tunnel.





Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar told ANI that relief and rescue work was proceeding on war footing, drilling work is being done with auger drilling machine. -- ANI

Heavy auger drilling machines have reached Chinyalisaur helipad in Uttarkashi to rescue 40 labourers who have been trapped inside after a portion of the under-construction tunnel collapsed on Sunday.