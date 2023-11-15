US, UK impose more sanctions on Hamas affiliates





This action identifies important Hamas figures as well as the channels by which Iran backs Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and Hamas.





The UK is also coordinating today's designations in an effort to safeguard the global financial system from potential misuse by Hamas and others who support them.





"The United States will continue to work with our partners, including the UK, to deny Hamas the ability to raise and use funds to carry out its atrocities," said Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, according to an official press release of US Department of Treasury.





"Hamas's actions have caused immense suffering and shown that terrorism does not occur in isolation. Together with our partners, we are decisively moving to degrade Hamas's financial infrastructure, cut them off from outside funding, and block the new funding channels they seek to finance their heinous acts," she added.





According to US Treasury release, Hamas has been empowered primarily through Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)."Iranian support, primarily through its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has enabled Hamas's and PIJ's terrorist activities to include the transfer of hundreds of millions of dollars in financial assistance and the furnishing of both weapons and operational training," the release read. -- ANI

Taking coordinated action along with the United Kingdom against the Hamas entities following their October 7 attack on Israel, the United States Department of Treasury has imposed a third round of sanctions targeting Hamas-affiliated individuals.