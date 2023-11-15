US House avoids govt shutdown, passes funding bill





Only two Democrats and 93 Republicans voted against the bill.





The legislation will now advance to the Senate, where Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has indicated swift consideration.





To avert a government shutdown during the pre-holiday period, the House initially extended government funding for fiscal year 2023 until November 17, providing additional time for Congress to pass individual appropriations bills.





However, faced with another impending deadline, leaders in both the House and Senate agreed on the necessity of another short-term extension, known as a continuing resolution (CR), according to Fox News.





The successful passage of the bill marks a significant legislative test for Speaker Mike Johnson, who assumed the role less than a month ago following the removal of ex-Speaker Kevin McCarthy.





Despite more Democrats supporting the bill than Republicans, Johnson secured a win by gaining majority support from his GOP Conference for the CR.





The bill, proposed by Johnson, introduces two separate deadlines for funding different government sectors, aiming to establish more focused objectives.





It sets a deadline of January 19 for addressing appropriations bills related to military construction and Veterans Affairs, agriculture, energy and water, transportation, and housing and urban development.





The remaining eight appropriations bills must be addressed by February 2, as reported by Fox News.

