RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
US House avoids govt shutdown, passes funding bill
November 15, 2023  07:56
Representational image
Representational image
The US House of Representatives has successfully passed a bill to prevent a government shutdown before the holiday season, securing broad bipartisan support with a vote of 336 to 95, Fox News reported. 

Only two Democrats and 93 Republicans voted against the bill. 

The legislation will now advance to the Senate, where Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has indicated swift consideration. 

 To avert a government shutdown during the pre-holiday period, the House initially extended government funding for fiscal year 2023 until November 17, providing additional time for Congress to pass individual appropriations bills. 

However, faced with another impending deadline, leaders in both the House and Senate agreed on the necessity of another short-term extension, known as a continuing resolution (CR), according to Fox News. 

The successful passage of the bill marks a significant legislative test for Speaker Mike Johnson, who assumed the role less than a month ago following the removal of ex-Speaker Kevin McCarthy. 

Despite more Democrats supporting the bill than Republicans, Johnson secured a win by gaining majority support from his GOP Conference for the CR. 

The bill, proposed by Johnson, introduces two separate deadlines for funding different government sectors, aiming to establish more focused objectives. 

It sets a deadline of January 19 for addressing appropriations bills related to military construction and Veterans Affairs, agriculture, energy and water, transportation, and housing and urban development. 

The remaining eight appropriations bills must be addressed by February 2, as reported by Fox News.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

What Helped Kohli Rediscover Form...
What Helped Kohli Rediscover Form...

The 42-day break would give Kohli the time to introspect, and rejuvenate his cluttered mind.

How Many Candidates In MP Have Criminal Cases?
How Many Candidates In MP Have Criminal Cases?

The Congress has fielded 121 candidates with declared criminal cases and 61 with serious criminal cases.

Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy dies of cardiorespiratory arrest
Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy dies of cardiorespiratory arrest

Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy passed away on Tuesday due to a cardiorespiratory arrest after a prolonged illness, a company statement said. He was 75. He was 75. According to the company statement, he passed away at 10.30 pm due to...

In Pictures - India train under lights ahead of WC semis
In Pictures - India train under lights ahead of WC semis

The BCCI posted pics of India's training session on their X handle.

I think, I got it too late: Sehwag on ICC's Hall of Fame induction
I think, I got it too late: Sehwag on ICC's Hall of Fame induction

Sehwag, who accumulated 8,586 runs from 104 Tests at an average of 49.34 and also took 40 wickets during his Test career which spanned from 2001-2013, revealed the role of Zaheer Khan in his promotion as an opener.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances