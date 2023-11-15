RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Two terrorists killed along LoC, infiltration bid foiled
November 15, 2023  20:58
Two unidentified terrorists were killed on Wednesday as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. 

The alert troops noticed some movement near the LoC. 

An exchange of fire ensued between the two sides as the security forces challenged the intruders, they said. 

Two militants have been killed so far in the operation, which was going on till the last reports came in, they said. 

While officials maintain that infiltration attempts have come down significantly, attempts by terrorists to sneak into Indian territory have continued this year. 

Five terrorists were neutralised along the LoC in Macchil sector of Kupwara district on October 26 and two were killed in a failed infiltration bid in Uri sector of Baramulla district on October 22. -- PTI
