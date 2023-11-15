RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Two groups clash in UP over land dispute, block highway
November 15, 2023  07:24
Representational image
At least 20 people were injured on Tuesday in a clash between two groups over a land dispute in the Gopiganj area of Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, the police said. 

Members of the warring groups attacked each other with sticks, bricks and sharp-edged weapons, the police said. 

The clash disrupted traffic on the National Highway-19 for more than an hour, leading to a heavy traffic jam. A large police force later controlled the situation. 

At least 20 people from both sides were injured in the clash, the police said. Eighteen people, including five women, were arrested from the spot in connection with the case. 

A police officer said the clash took place in Chandrapur village in the Gopiganj area between the groups led by Bangali Yadav and Ram Chandra Yadav over a land dispute. 

A detailed probe is on in the matter, the police said.
