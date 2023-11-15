Train services partially affected in Kerala's Palakkad after engine derailment

Train services partially affected in Kerala's Palakkad after engine derailmentNovember 15, 2023 22:19
File image
Train services were partially affected in the Palakkad area following an incident in which the front wheel of the engine hauling a special train derailed on Wednesday evening.
The incident occurred at Vallapuzha, between Angadippuram and Shoranur Junction, when the engine of train No 06464 Nilambur Road Palakkad Junction Express Special encountered a cattle run over.
Railways said that the front wheel of the engine derailed at 17.15 hours on November 15.
No casualties or injuries were reported, it said in a release.
Stranded passengers were transported by road to Shoranur Junction by railway authorities.
A few trains had to be cancelled and rescheduled, causing some inconvenience to passengers, railways added. -- PTI
