Train services partially affected in Kerala's Palakkad after engine derailment





The incident occurred at Vallapuzha, between Angadippuram and Shoranur Junction, when the engine of train No 06464 Nilambur Road Palakkad Junction Express Special encountered a cattle run over.





Railways said that the front wheel of the engine derailed at 17.15 hours on November 15.





No casualties or injuries were reported, it said in a release.





Stranded passengers were transported by road to Shoranur Junction by railway authorities.





A few trains had to be cancelled and rescheduled, causing some inconvenience to passengers, railways added. -- PTI

Train services were partially affected in the Palakkad area following an incident in which the front wheel of the engine hauling a special train derailed on Wednesday evening.