Thick smog veils Delhi, air quality 'severe'

A thick layer of smog veiled the national capital on Wednesday morning and the air quality was recorded in the 'severe' category in several parts of Delhi.





As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality in RK Puram was recorded at 420, it was at 408 at New Moti Bagh, 404 at the IGI Airport area and 433 at Nehru Nagar, all in the severe category.





Visuals from India Gate and Lodhi Road area this morning showed people working out and carrying on with their daily chores amid a layer of haze in the city.





The city was engulfed in a thick layer of smog on the night of Diwali and the toxic haze continued the next day following the bursting of firecrackers, despite the Supreme Court order.





Nine out of 11 state capitals analysed in India recorded higher pollution in the first 12 hours after Diwali celebrations this year as compared to last year. -- ANI