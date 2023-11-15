Shivraj's rally at 5.30 pm, silence period from...





The Congress had approached the poll panel complaining that according an election advertisement published by the BJP in newspapers across Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan will speak with "brothers and sisters" of the state at 5.30 pm on Wednesday.





In a post on X around 4.30 pm, the Madhya Pradesh BJP confirmed the planned addresses, "Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will interact wit the brothers and sisters of Madhya Pradesh on Bhai Dooj at 5.30 pm".





In its representation, the Congress said that Chouhan and the BJP's election speech scheduled for 5.30 pm will be in violation of the silence period since there is no time limit provided to the speech.





It cannot be allowed to be publicised in the constituencies where the silence period will come into force from 6.00 pm, it said.





Sources said that on the basis of the representation, the Commission has issued directions to the Chief Electoral Officer, Madhya Pradesh to take necessary steps to ensure that no campaigning takes place in the polling area after the commencement of scheduled silence period from 6.00 pm onwards on Wednesday as per the provisions of the Representation of the People Act. As per Section 126(1)(b) of the act, no person shall display to the public any election matter by means of cinematograph, television or other similar apparatus in any polling area during the period of 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for conclusion of poll for any election in that polling area.





All 230 assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh will go for elections on November 17. -- PTI

