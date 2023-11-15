RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sensex, Nifty jump over 1%
November 15, 2023  16:30
KBK Infographics
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty jumped more than 1 per cent on Wednesday amid a rally in global markets on favourable US inflation data. An encouraging US inflation report has raised hopes for an end to interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. 

 The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 742.06 points or 1.14 per cent to settle at 65,675.93. During the day, it zoomed 813.78 points or 1.25 per cent to 65,747.65. 

 The Nifty50 of National Stock Exchange climbed 231.90 points or 1.19 per cent to 19,675.45. Among the Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, Infosys, Wipro, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank were the major gainers. -- PTI
