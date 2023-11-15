Scindia hits back at Priyanka: 'Part-time leader'





In a post on X in Hindi, Scindia, a former Congress leader, said the general secretary of the grand old party who accused his family of having a tradition of 'betrayal' is a "part-time leader".





"As she is the part-time leader, I do not expect her to have the ability to understand the difference between these two traditions -- the sons of which family sacrificed their lives to protect Mother India from the Afghans, the Mughals and the Britishers -- and who gave Indian land as a gift to China. The second generation of which family had imposed an emergency in the greed for power? And even today, the present generation of which family is defaming the country by going to foreign forums?...





"Before teaching a lesson to the ego that weighs ability with height, please take a look in the mirror yourself." Scindia said.





The Union minister further said that the Scindia family has always changed the rule of corruption and those who betray the people.





"The Scindia family has repeatedly changed the rule of corrupt and promise-breaking people, and the people of Madhya Pradesh are going to sweep you (Congress) away from the state," Scindia added.

