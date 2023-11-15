RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rijiju to represent India at Maldivian prez's oath-taking ceremony
November 15, 2023  13:36
Kiren Rijiju
Kiren Rijiju
Union minister Kiren Rijiju will represent India at the oath-taking ceremony of Maldivian president-elect Mohamed Muizzu on Friday, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) has announced. 

The Maldives had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ceremony. 

Widely seen as a pro-China leader, Muizzu willl take charge as the Maldivian president on Friday. 

"At the invitation of the president-elect of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu, Kiren Rijiju, minister of Earth sciences, will visit Maldives from 16-18 November to represent India at the inaugural ceremony of the presidency," the MEA said. 

It said the high-level ministerial representation at the inaugural ceremony underscores India's commitment to further deepening the substantive cooperation and robust people-to-people ties between the two countries. 

"Maldives is India's key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean region and occupies a special place in the prime minister's vision of 'SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and the 'Neighbourhood First Policy'," the MEA said in a statement. 

Muizzu defeated incumbent President Ibrahim Solih in the presidential runoff in September. 

The Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean region and the overall bilateral ties, including in the areas of defence and security, have been on an upward trajectory in the last few years. 

Solih was consistently focusing on boosting ties with India and pursuing an "India First" policy.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Bipasha's Daughter Devi Turns 1
Bipasha's Daughter Devi Turns 1

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated their daughter Devi's first birthday on November 12 by jetting off to the Maldives and having the time of their lives!

Recipe: Oats Laddoos, Jowar Shakarparas
Recipe: Oats Laddoos, Jowar Shakarparas

Treats for health-conscious folks.

Mumbai author quits German art fest over 'Zionism-Hindutva' letter
Mumbai author quits German art fest over 'Zionism-Hindutva' letter

Mumbai-based author Ranjit Hoskote has quit the Finding Committee for the upcoming Documenta art festival in Germany, following criticism for signing a letter that compared Zionism and Hindu nationalism.

Congress' Cricket Promise In MP
Congress' Cricket Promise In MP

'The concept of an MP IPL team is the brainchild of Kamal Nath.' 'If the Congress government comes to power in the state, he will assemble an IPL team for MP with the assistance of his business contacts.'

Indians Work Harder Than Chinese, Americans
Indians Work Harder Than Chinese, Americans

But Indians work less than smaller countries with small populations like Bhutan, the Congo, Lesotho and Gambia.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances