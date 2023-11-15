RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rajasthan BJP leader Amin Pathan joins Congress
November 15, 2023  19:50
image
Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former vice-president of the Rajasthan Cricket Association Amin Pathan on Wednesday joined the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other senior party leaders. 

Speaking to reporters in Jaipur, Pathan said he was in the BJP for 25 years as he was inspired by the policies of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Bhairon Singh Shekhawat and other leaders for uniting the country. 

"But in today's BJP, only people from Gujarat and industrialists were being promoted," he alleged. 

"They (BJP) gave the slogan of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' but the reality is that not a single Muslim was given a ticket in the elections. A section of society is being completely neglected. Hurt by such things, I decided to quit the BJP and join the Congress," Pathan said. 

The Congress' in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was also present on the occasion. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Cummins hoping to savour World Cup-winning moment
Cummins hoping to savour World Cup-winning moment

They know what it takes to win the 50-over World Cup, having won five of them in 12 editions, but Australia skipper Pat Cummins says they are never "weighed down" by history and will stick to basics against South Africa in the second...

Priyanka lets fly at Scindia: Betrayer, small stature, big ego
Priyanka lets fly at Scindia: Betrayer, small stature, big ego

Priyanka was addressing a rally to canvass for the Congress candidate in the Datia assembly seat of Madhya Pradesh, which will go to polls on November 17.

In Pictures - Kiwis steady chase after Shami removes openers
In Pictures - Kiwis steady chase after Shami removes openers

IMAGES from the first semi-final of the ICC World Cup played between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain after WC flop!
Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain after WC flop!

Following Pakistan's forgettable World Cup in India, Babar Azam stepped down as skipper of the national team.

J-K: 37 dead, 19 injured as bus falls into gorge
J-K: 37 dead, 19 injured as bus falls into gorge

At least 36 people were killed and 19 injured when a bus carrying passengers skidded off the road and rolled down into a 300-foot gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Wednesday, officials said.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances