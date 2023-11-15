RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Raj polls: Cong candidate dies at AIIMS Delhi
November 15, 2023  10:20
Voting in Rajasthan is on Nov 25
Voting in Rajasthan is on Nov 25
The Congress' candidate from Rajasthan's Karanpur assembly constituency, Gurmeet Singh Koonar, died during treatment at the AIIMS-Delhi, party leaders said here on Wednesday. He was 75.

Koonar, who was the sitting MLA from Karanpur, was admitted to the Geriatric Medicine Ward of the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on November 12.

Koonar died of sepsis with septic shock and renal disease, according to the death certificate issued by the hospital. He was also suffering from hypertension. Polls to the 200-member Rajasthan assembly will be held on November 25. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

How To Chill After Diwali: Tips From Jannat, Alia...
How To Chill After Diwali: Tips From Jannat, Alia...

Fresh, fun, celeb-inspired styles you can copy.

When War Took Away Loved Ones
When War Took Away Loved Ones

The toll of bodies mounts in Gaza and Israel.

On this Day: Sachin's debut sparks nostalgia
On this Day: Sachin's debut sparks nostalgia

Sachin Tendulkar made his debut on November 15, 1989, at the age of 16

Queue for MF licences thins amid quick Sebi approval, withdrawals
Queue for MF licences thins amid quick Sebi approval, withdrawals

The queue for mutual fund (MF) licences has thinned down due to quick clearances by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) alongside applications being withdrawn amid regulatory changes. There were, at the end of September,...

Apurva Review: Give It A Miss
Apurva Review: Give It A Miss

With no other stand-out performance (besides Tara Sutaria's) or impressive scene, Apurva falls by the wayside, where other quickly made films end up, points out Deepa Gahlot.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances