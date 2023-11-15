RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Pawar, Supriya visit Ajit's Baramati home on Bhau Beej
November 15, 2023  18:53
Image courtesy: Supriya Sule on X
Image courtesy: Supriya Sule on X
Members of the Pawar family, including Nationalist Congress Party founder Sharad Pawar and his daughter and MP Supriya Sule, met at the home of Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at Baramati in Pune district to celebrate Bhau Beej on Wednesday. 

Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar, their sons Parth Pawar and Jay Pawar along with other members of the Pawar family gathered at the deputy CM's home located Katewadi area of Baramati. 

Every year, members of the Pawar family come together during Diwali to celebrate Bhai Dooj or Bhau Beej in Baramati. 

This is the first Diwali of the family after Ajit Pawar broke away from the NCP and joined hands with the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena to be a part of the government. 

He has also moved the Election Commission of India to stake claim to the party, originally founded by Sharad Pawar (82), and its symbol. 

On Tuesday evening, Ajit Pawar visited Shard Pawar's home in Baramati to celebrate Diwali Padwa. 

Later, Supriya Sule shared photos of the gathering on social media and wrote, "Blessed! Embracing the beauty of our traditions with pride'Baramati.' -- PTI
