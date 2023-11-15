Parents found dead at home in Kerala; son held





Twenty-seven-year-old Anoop, a native of Kadamkode in Palakkad, was taken into custody after his father and mother were found dead in their home.





The deceased couple were identified as Appunni (67) and his wife Yashodha (62).





A senior police officer said there are people who saw the accused beating up his parents.





The son is suspected to be a drug addict, he said.





"The father was a heart patient and he was just back home after completing treatment at the hospital. There are people who saw him beating both the father and mother," the officer said.





During the interrogation, it was confirmed that they were beaten up by the son, he said.





Whether the beating was the cause of death can be ascertained only after post-mortem examination, he said. -- PTI

