Operator at waste-to-energy plant shot dead in Delhi's Ghazipur





Saurabh Kumar worked as an operator at the waste-to-energy plant in Ghazipur, they said.





According to a police officer, Saurabh, Chander Prakash and two other employees of the plant were travelling in a Hyundai Aura car at 6 am.





"Saurabh was driving the car. When they reached near Ghazipur Dairy Farm, two men on a motorcycle waylaid them and pumped a bullet into Saurabh's head leaving him dead on the spot," the officer said.





Saurabh's office colleagues tried to catch the attackers but they fled away, the police said.





The police have suspected personal enmity is the reason behind the murder.





They have also questioned Chander and other two occupants of the car.





The police sources said Saurabh got married a few months ago, and lived in a rented accommodation with his wife in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar.





He had pursued a polytechnic course from a college in Meerut and was working at the plant for a few years. -- PTI

