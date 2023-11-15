RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi holds late night 10-km roadshow in Ranchi
November 15, 2023  00:17
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a 10-km roadshow in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi around 10 pm on Tuesday. 

The 45-minute roadshow began amid tight security soon after Modi landed at the Birsa Munda airport, officials said. 

Thousands of people lined up on both sides of the road from the airport to the Raj Bhavan to greet the PM. They showered flower petals on his vehicle at designated spots. 

Modi is on a two-day Jharkhand visit beginning on the eve of tribal icon Birsa Munda's birth anniversary that also happens to be Jharkhand's statehood day on November 15. The day is also celebrated as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' since 2021.
