RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Maha boy quizzed on threat post over India-NZ semi
November 15, 2023  23:11
image
A 17-year-old boy from Maharashtra's Latur district was questioned by police in connection with a threat message on social media about "potential disruption" during the cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand played in Mumbai on Wednesday, an official said. 

The police here had launched a probe after receiving the threat message, posted on X on Tuesday, tagging the Mumbai police's official handle. 

The message also contained images of a gun, hand grenades and bullets, the official said. 

After the threat, the police were maintaining a strict vigil at the Wankhede Stadium, the venue of the semi-final match in south Mumbai, and its surrounding areas. 

Besides the local police, the crime branch was also investigating the matter, he said. 

During technical analysis, crime branch sleuths zeroed down on the IP address used to post the tweet, said the official. 

The IP address was traced to Latur, around 500km from Mumbai, in central Maharashtra and information about the sender was shared with the police there, he said. 

Cops went to the Latur residence of a 17-year-old boy who is suspected to have sent the message threat tagging the Mumbai police, said the official. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Fragile security in South China Sea threat to good order at sea: Navy chief
Fragile security in South China Sea threat to good order at sea: Navy chief

There have been growing global concerns over China's sweeping claims of sovereignty over all of the South China Sea, a huge source of hydrocarbons.

Imports from Russia up 64% to $36.27 bn in Apr-Oct
Imports from Russia up 64% to $36.27 bn in Apr-Oct

India's imports from Russia rose 64 per cent to $36.27 billion during the April-October period this fiscal on higher shipments of crude oil and fertiliser, according to the commerce ministry data. With this, Russia has become India's...

In Pictures - Shami's seven powers India into World Cup final
In Pictures - Shami's seven powers India into World Cup final

IMAGES from the first semi-final of the ICC World Cup played between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain after WC flop!
Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain after WC flop!

Following Pakistan's forgettable World Cup in India, Babar Azam stepped down as skipper of the national team.

India, US, 12 other IPEF members ink pact
India, US, 12 other IPEF members ink pact

India, the US and 12 other members of the IPEF grouping have signed a supply chain resilience agreement that would help mitigate risks of economic disruptions from supply chain shocks and improve crisis coordination. The agreement would...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances