King Charles III celebrates 75th birthday with Indian nurses
November 15, 2023  19:39
Britain's King Charles III celebrated his 75th birthday by hosting a special reception at Buckingham Palace in London for Indian nurses and midwives along with other international medics who contribute to the country's state-funded National Health Service. 

Indians lead the estimated 150,000 international nurses and midwives currently working in the NHS, which is also celebrating its 75th anniversary year. 

Around 400 nurses and midwives representing countries such as India, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Kenya, among others, attended the reception celebrating their contribution to the UK's health and social care sector on Tuesday evening. 

"It was a wonderful, once in a lifetime experience meeting His Majesty the King. He's an amazing and warm person,' said Shreejith Muraleedharan, an Indian staff nurse working in Scotland. 

"It was a massive privilege to meet King Charles, tell him about the contribution that Sikh nurses have made in this country and, of course, wish him a happy birthday. We have a lot of Sikh nurses within the NHS doing lots of philanthropic work within the community as well," said Rohit Sagoo, founder and director of British Sikh Nurses. 

The reception formed part of a packed day of royal events as the British monarch chose to work through his birthday and spent time interacting with many of the guests in good humour. 

He was surprised with a rendition of 'Happy Birthday' by the NHS choir and handed a birthday card from a schoolgirl also celebrating her birthday on November 14. -- PTI
