RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kedarnath shrine closes for winter
November 15, 2023  16:13
image
The portals of Kedarnath were on Wednesday closed for the winter season on the occasion of Bhaiya Dooj. The doors of the Himalayan temple, dedicated to lord Shiva, were closed at 8.30 am amid worship and traditional rituals. 

 More than 2,500 pilgrims attended the closing ceremony braving the severe early morning cold, Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee chairman Ajendra Ajay said. The temple remains entirely snowbound during winter. Due to snowfall over the past few days, Kedarnath and surrounding areas are covered with fresh snow and swept by cold winds.

 After the doors were closed, the Panchmukhi Doli of Lord Kedarnath, on the shoulders of priests, left in a procession for the Omkareshwar temple Ukhimath where the lord will be worshipped during winter. More than 19.5 lakh pilgrims visited the temple this season, Ajay said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Blow for India: Gill retires hurt on 79
Blow for India: Gill retires hurt on 79

Shubman Gill on Wednesday retired hurt on 79 after suffering cramps on his left leg

Bulls prowl D-Street, Sensex jumps 742 points; Nifty ends at 19,675
Bulls prowl D-Street, Sensex jumps 742 points; Nifty ends at 19,675

Among the Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, Infosys, Wipro, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank were the major gainers. Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank and Power Grid were the laggards.

NIA books close aide of Jaish chief Masood Azhar for inciting youth
NIA books close aide of Jaish chief Masood Azhar for inciting youth

The National Investigation Agency has charge sheeted Dilawar Iqbal -- a right-hand man of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Maulana Masood Azhar Alvi -- and Kupwara-resident Mohammed Ubaid Malik for allegedly conspiring to disturb the peace...

With BJP Joining In, Is 'Revdi Culture' here to stay?
With BJP Joining In, Is 'Revdi Culture' here to stay?

Modi's BJP has promised more revdis or freebies for these assembly elections than ever before, points out N Sathiya Moorthy.

WC PIX: Kohli's brilliance keeps India on top
WC PIX: Kohli's brilliance keeps India on top

IMAGES from the first semi-final of the ICC World Cup played between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances