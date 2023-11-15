RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


J-K announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to kin of deceased in bus accident
November 15, 2023  23:00
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in a bus accident in Doda district, officials said. 

At least 38 people were killed and 20 injured when a bus carrying passengers skidded off the road and rolled down into a 300-foot gorge in the district earlier in the day. 

The bus bearing registration number JK02CN-6555 was reportedly carrying 58 passengers, the officials said earlier, adding that it skidded off the road near Trungal-Assar on the Batote-Kishtwar national highway and fell 300 feet downhill. 

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said. 

He has also approved an amount of Rs 1 lakh for those injured and assured all possible assistance to the affected families, he added. -- PTI
