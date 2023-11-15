RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Jailed TN minister Senthil Balaji taken to hospital for treatment
November 15, 2023  23:29
Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for his alleged involvement in a cash-for-job money, was taken to the Omandurar Government Multi Speciality Hospital for medical examination on Wednesday.  

Earlier in the day, V Senthil Balaji was also taken to Stanley Hospital for a medical checkup by the Puzhal Prison department after the arrested DMK minister complained of pain in the chest.  

Madras high court on October 19 had dismissed the bail plea on health grounds of Balaji who is in judicial custody.  

In his petition, Balaji said that his health condition was such that it required continuous physiotherapy. 

His lawyers also contended that he was medically confirmed to be suffering from chronic lacunar stroke symptoms.  

However, the ED opposed the bail by saying that he is not suffering from a health condition that can not be treated in the prison hospital, adding that a health condition that requires immediate medical attention can be the reason for granting bail.  

ED also argued in the court that if he gets bail there is a high chance that he may tamper with evidence and influence witnesses. 

ED arrested Balaji on June 14.  

According to ED, the Cash-for-Jobs scam happened when he was the transport minister during the previous AIADMK regime. -- ANI                     
