Israeli soldiers capture Hamas outpost in Gaza

Israeli soldiers capture Hamas outpost in GazaNovember 15, 2023 21:39
The Israel defence forces announced on Wednesday the capture of Hamas's Falestin outpost in the northern Gaza Strip.
Although the outpost was disguised by Hamas as a training base, numerous attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers originated from the facility.
Soldiers uncovered terror tunnels, explosives and booby-trapped mines.
The IDF said soldiers directed aircraft and artillery strikes, killing dozens of terrorists and destroying launching posts for mortars and anti-tank rockets, observation posts and what the military called "significant" command and control infrastructure.
Meanwhile, on Israel's border with Lebanon, air-raid sirens sounded in Kiryat Shmona, signalling the first attack from Lebanon after some 18 hours of relative quiet. -- ANI/TPS