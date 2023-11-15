RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Israeli soldiers capture Hamas outpost in Gaza
November 15, 2023  21:39
File image
File image
The Israel defence forces announced on Wednesday the capture of Hamas's Falestin outpost in the northern Gaza Strip.  

Although the outpost was disguised by Hamas as a training base, numerous attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers originated from the facility. 

Soldiers uncovered terror tunnels, explosives and booby-trapped mines.  

The IDF said soldiers directed aircraft and artillery strikes, killing dozens of terrorists and destroying launching posts for mortars and anti-tank rockets, observation posts and what the military called "significant" command and control infrastructure.  

Meanwhile, on Israel's border with Lebanon, air-raid sirens sounded in Kiryat Shmona, signalling the first attack from Lebanon after some 18 hours of relative quiet. -- ANI/TPS                        
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'After all the heartbreak, now is South Africa's time'
'After all the heartbreak, now is South Africa's time'

South Africa have an aching relationship with World Cup semi-finals, dating back to 1992. AB de Villiers had a close encounter with heartbreak in 2015. Now, he is hopeful that the current team will finally absolve his country of all the...

In Pictures - India stay on course for victory
In Pictures - India stay on course for victory

IMAGES from the first semi-final of the ICC World Cup played between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

38 killed, 20 injured as bus falls into 300-foot gorge in J-K's Doda
38 killed, 20 injured as bus falls into 300-foot gorge in J-K's Doda

At least 36 people were killed and 19 injured when a bus carrying passengers skidded off the road and rolled down into a 300-foot gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Wednesday, officials said.

Fire breaks out in Bihar-bound train in UP; 4 hurt, 3 coaches damaged
Fire breaks out in Bihar-bound train in UP; 4 hurt, 3 coaches damaged

The cause of the fire, which broke out around 5:30 pm, was not known immediately. Plumes of black smoke were seen billowing out from the coaches.

World doffs hat as 'maestro' Kohli breaks barriers
World doffs hat as 'maestro' Kohli breaks barriers

Wishes poured in on social media as Virat Kohli brought up his historic 50th ODI during India's semifinal against New Zealand at the Wankhede.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances