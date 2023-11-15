RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Israeli forces enter part of Shifa hospital
November 15, 2023  07:37
image
Israeli soldiers entered part of Shifa Hospital in the early hours of Wednesday morning and began fighting Hamas there, the Israel Defence Forces announced. 

"Based on intelligence information and an operational necessity, IDF forces are carrying out a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area in the Shifa Hospital," the military said. 

The military added that forces were joined by medical teams and Arabic speakers "who have undergone specified training to prepare for this complex and sensitive environment, with the intent that no harm is caused to the civilians being used by Hamas as human shields." 

Briefing reporters on Tuesday night, IDF Spokesperson Rear Adm Daniel Hagari warned that Gaza's medical facilities were losing their protected status because of Hamas activities there. 

"In recent weeks we have stressed again and again, that because of Hamas's use of hospitals for military purposes, it will lose its special protection under intentional law," Hagari said. 

"We are forced to operate in a focused and careful manner against Hamas's terror infrastructure in the hospitals," he continued. "We call on the Hamas operatives who are hiding in the hospitals to surrender so as not to endanger those in the hospitals." 

The White House confirmed Israel's assessment on Tuesday. 

"We have information that Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad use some hospitals in the Gaza Strip, including al-Shifa, and tunnels underneath them to conceal and to support their military operations and to hold hostages," White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters. 

Citing American findings, Kirby added, "Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad members operate a command and control [center] from al-Shifa in Gaza City. They have stored weapons there and they're prepared to respond to an Israeli military operation against that facility."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

What Helped Kohli Rediscover Form...
What Helped Kohli Rediscover Form...

The 42-day break would give Kohli the time to introspect, and rejuvenate his cluttered mind.

How Many Candidates In MP Have Criminal Cases?
How Many Candidates In MP Have Criminal Cases?

The Congress has fielded 121 candidates with declared criminal cases and 61 with serious criminal cases.

Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy dies of cardiorespiratory arrest
Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy dies of cardiorespiratory arrest

Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy passed away on Tuesday due to a cardiorespiratory arrest after a prolonged illness, a company statement said. He was 75. He was 75. According to the company statement, he passed away at 10.30 pm due to...

In Pictures - India train under lights ahead of WC semis
In Pictures - India train under lights ahead of WC semis

The BCCI posted pics of India's training session on their X handle.

I think, I got it too late: Sehwag on ICC's Hall of Fame induction
I think, I got it too late: Sehwag on ICC's Hall of Fame induction

Sehwag, who accumulated 8,586 runs from 104 Tests at an average of 49.34 and also took 40 wickets during his Test career which spanned from 2001-2013, revealed the role of Zaheer Khan in his promotion as an opener.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances