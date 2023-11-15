IDF@Gaza hospital: Men between 16 and 40 must...November 15, 2023 16:19
Newborns at the Al Shifa hospital.
IDF soldiers have asked all men between the ages of 16 and 40 to leave the Al-Shifa hospital buildings, except the surgical and emergency departments, and go to the hospital courtyard, reports BBC.
During the past hour, soldiers had fired into the air to force those remaining inside to come out.
He also said they have installed a scanning and sensing device and asked the men to pass through it.
The World Health Organization has said it is "extremely worried" for patients and staff at Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital, which was raided by Israeli troops overnight.
