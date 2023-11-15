RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
IDF@Gaza hospital: Men between 16 and 40 must...
November 15, 2023  16:19
Newborns at the Al Shifa hospital.
Newborns at the Al Shifa hospital.
IDF soldiers have asked all men between the ages of 16 and 40 to leave the Al-Shifa hospital buildings, except the surgical and emergency departments, and go to the hospital courtyard, reports BBC.

During the past hour, soldiers had fired into the air to force those remaining inside to come out.

He also said they have installed a scanning and sensing device and asked the men to pass through it.

The World Health Organization has said it is "extremely worried" for patients and staff at Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital, which was raided by Israeli troops overnight.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Blow for India: Gill retires hurt on 79
Blow for India: Gill retires hurt on 79

Shubman Gill on Wednesday retired hurt on 79 after suffering cramps on his left leg

Bulls prowl D-Street, Sensex jumps 742 points; Nifty ends at 19,675
Bulls prowl D-Street, Sensex jumps 742 points; Nifty ends at 19,675

Among the Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, Infosys, Wipro, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank were the major gainers. Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank and Power Grid were the laggards.

NIA books close aide of Jaish chief Masood Azhar for inciting youth
NIA books close aide of Jaish chief Masood Azhar for inciting youth

The National Investigation Agency has charge sheeted Dilawar Iqbal -- a right-hand man of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Maulana Masood Azhar Alvi -- and Kupwara-resident Mohammed Ubaid Malik for allegedly conspiring to disturb the peace...

With BJP Joining In, Is 'Revdi Culture' here to stay?
With BJP Joining In, Is 'Revdi Culture' here to stay?

Modi's BJP has promised more revdis or freebies for these assembly elections than ever before, points out N Sathiya Moorthy.

WC PIX: Kohli's brilliance keeps India on top
WC PIX: Kohli's brilliance keeps India on top

IMAGES from the first semi-final of the ICC World Cup played between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances