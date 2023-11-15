IDF@Gaza hospital: Men between 16 and 40 must...





During the past hour, soldiers had fired into the air to force those remaining inside to come out.





He also said they have installed a scanning and sensing device and asked the men to pass through it.





The World Health Organization has said it is "extremely worried" for patients and staff at Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital, which was raided by Israeli troops overnight.

IDF soldiers have asked all men between the ages of 16 and 40 to leave the Al-Shifa hospital buildings, except the surgical and emergency departments, and go to the hospital courtyard, reports BBC.