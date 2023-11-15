IDF asks Hamas forces inside hospital to surrender





"Based on intelligence information and an operational necessity, IDF forces are carrying out a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area in the Shifa Hospital," the military said.





The area around Al-Shifa, Gaza's biggest hospital, has become the focus of fighting in recent days. Thousands of people are believed to be sheltering there.





Officials say the hospital is running out of fuel -- and there's concern over the emergency care needed, with doctors saying premature babies have been taken off incubators because of power cuts.

Israeli soldiers entered part of Shifa Hospital in the early hours of Wednesday and began fighting Hamas there, the Israel Defence Forces announced.