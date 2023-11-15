RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


He didn't slap anyone, video part of my film: Anil Sharma on Patekar's viral clip
November 15, 2023  19:06
Nana Patekar
Nana Patekar on Wednesday trended on the internet after a video showed the veteran actor smacking a selfie-seeking fan but filmmaker Anil Sharma said it was all part of a scene from his upcoming film Journey

The video circulating on social media is from Varanasi where the 72-year-old actor is shooting for Journey with Sharma and his actor-son Utkarsh Sharma. 

In the 10-second clip, Patekar is seen dressed in a suit and wearing a hat, getting ready to shoot a scene when the fan comes close to him and tries to click a selfie. 

The Vaccine War actor, who was visibly angry, smacked the fan on the back of his head. 

A man stationed close to Patekar then grabs the young man by his neck and takes him away. 

Patekar was criticised on social media after the video became viral. 

However, Sharma said somebody shared a portion of a scene from Journey without context. 

"He (Patekar) has not slapped anyone, it is a shot from our film. People have a problem of making fuss out of nothing... We are currently filming in Benaras for the film, 'Journey'," Anil Sharma said. -- PTI
