Have given Rs 50,000 cr schemes to J'khand: PM
November 15, 2023  14:16
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said Jharkhand has been showered with schemes worth Rs 50,000 crore and has become the country's first state with 100 per cent rail electrification. 

 He said tribals had contributed significantly for the country but did not get due recognition.

 Paying tributes to the contribution of the tribals, the PM said the country will always remain indebted to tribal warriors. 

 He emphasised the need to augment four pillars women, farmers, youth and middle class and poor for the development of the nation. The PM said 70 per cent of the population has been covered under the Jal Jeevan Mission, 100 per cent have been immunised and there has been full LPG coverage since 2014, the PM said. 

 He said campaigns like the PVTG Mission and 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' will take the country to new heights.

 Modi, who is on a two-day Jharkhand visit, held a 10-km roadshow in Ranchi on Tuesday night and paid tributes to tribal icon Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary on Wednesday, which is celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas and also happens to be Jharkhand's Founation Day. At Khunti Football ground, the prime minister unveiled a Rs 24,000-crore scheme for the development of vulnerable tribal groups. He also launched the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' and released the 15th installment of Rs 18,000 crore under the PM-KISAN scheme besides inaugurating and laying foundations of projects worth Rs 7,200 crore in the state. PTI
Wankhede Buzzing With Tiranga Fever
In a spirited show of support, fans have gathered with creative placards, expressing unwavering confidence in Team India.

What's David Beckham Doing At Wankhede?
Beckham, a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, is on a three-day visit to India

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Protests as landslide hits rescue op
The labourers are safe, and oxygen, electricity, medicines, food items and water are being constantly supplied to them through pipes, they said.

Strong near-term outlook to aid IndiGo's revenue growth
InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of India's leading airline IndiGo, delivered a better than expected performance across most parameters in Q2FY24. The company posted its fourth consecutive quarter of net profit of Rs 188 crore. It had...

'I have never done one wrong thing in my life'
Excerpted from Sahara: The Untold Story by Tamal Bandyopadhyay.

