Hamas sees ill Gazans as an opportunity: IDF





The IDF posted a video on X of Lt. Col. Amnom Shefler, where he stressed that instead of treating the ill, Hamas is using hospitals for terrorism.





It further highlighted that the IDF is "conducting a ground operation in Gaza to defeat Hamas and rescue our hostages," adding, "Israel is at war with Hamas, not with the civilians in Gaza."





Shefler further said, "Sick people are their most vulnerable and while we and most countries do everything we can to protect the sick, sadly, that's not the case in Gaza. Hamas sees ill Gazans as an opportunity. An opportunity to put the most vulnerable in the line of fire."





He highlighted that last week, Ahmed Siam, a company commander in Hamas, was conducting terrorism in the Rantisi Hospital by holding 1000 patients, medical staff, and innocent people as hostages.





"Ahmed Siam knew that by preventing their evacuation, they were shielding him. We know that Hamas has done this for years. Hamas terrorists have embedded themselves deliberately in any civilian place they could, be it schools, kindergartens and hospitals," he said.





Hamas, in the most cynical way, is not only using the fuel, electricity, oxygen, and medicine from hospitals but is also using the most vulnerable, the sick and the ill, as its human shields, Shefler emphasised, stressing, "This is what we are up against." -- ANI

