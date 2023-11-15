RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Five injured in stone pelting in Delhi's Kalyanpuri
November 15, 2023  21:36
File image
Five people were injured in stone pelting by a group of youngsters in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri area, the police said on Wednesday. 

The police received information regarding a quarrel in the Kalyanpuri area on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday and reached the spot, they said. 

A senior officer said the incident stemmed from one Anurag (20) objecting to a 16-year-old boy from the neighbourhood sending a message to his minor sister. 

Anurag warned the boy not to talk to his sister anymore. 

Around 10.45 pm on Tuesday, Anurag and his associate got into an argument with the boy and it soon escalated into a fight. 

The boy called his relatives and friends and they started pelting Anurag and his associate with stones. 

Anurag and a 16-year-old boy suffered injuries in the attack, the officer said. 

Three others who had arrived at the spot after hearing the commotion were also injured in the stone pelting. 

The injured have been admitted to LBS Hospital, he added. 

A case has been registered and the accused identified as local residents Tarsem (20), Rahul (25), Jassi (36), Sukhi (32), Arun (21) and the 16-year-old boy, the police said. -- PTI
