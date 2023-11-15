Finally! 25,000 litres of fuel arrive in Gaza

Finally! 25,000 litres of fuel arrive in GazaNovember 15, 2023 15:32
Most hospitals in Gaza have shut due to a shortage of fuel. Mohammed Salem/Reuters
At least 25,000 litres of fuel have entered Gaza this morning from the Rafah crossing in Egypt, the BBC reports.
The delivery comes after the UN and charity Medecins Sans Frontieres warned that fuel stocks would run out in Gaza on Wednesday.
Israel has been blocking fuel deliveries to Gaza for weeks, arguing they could be stolen and exploited by Hamas for military purposes.
TOP STORIES
NIA books close aide of Jaish chief Masood Azhar for inciting youth
The National Investigation Agency has charge sheeted Dilawar Iqbal -- a right-hand man of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Maulana Masood Azhar Alvi -- and Kupwara-resident Mohammed Ubaid Malik for allegedly conspiring to disturb the peace...