Exports up 6.21% to $33.57 bn
November 15, 2023  17:04
KBK Infographics
India's merchandise exports rose by 6.21 per cent to $33.57 billion in October this year even as trade deficit ballooned to $31.46 billion during the month, government data showed on Wednesday. 

 Imports increased to $65.03 billion in the month under consideration, as against $57.91 billion recorded in October 2022. The country's trade deficit in October stood at USD 31.46 billion.
