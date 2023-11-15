RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Employees' State Insurance adds 18.88 lakh new members in Sep
November 15, 2023  20:32
File image
Employees' State Insurance Corporation has added 18.88 lakh new workers under the ESI Scheme in September, as per the latest payroll data. 

Around 22,544 new establishments have been registered and brought under the social security umbrella of the ESIC in September, thereby ensuring more coverage, a labour ministry statement said. 

The provisional payroll data of ESIC revealed that 18.88 lakh new employees have been added in September, it said. 

Data revealed that more jobs have been generated for the youth as of the 18.88 lakh employees added during the month, 9.06 lakh employees up to the age group of 25 constitute the majority of new registrations which is 47.98 per cent of the total employees, it stated. 

Gender-wise analysis of the data indicates that the net enrolment of women members was 3.51 lakh in September. 

The data shows that 61 transgender employees have also got registered under the ESI Scheme during the month. 

The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise, it added. -- PTI
