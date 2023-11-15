Delhi air quality turns 'severe' again





The national capital's 24-hour average Air Quality Index, recorded at 4 pm every day, stood at 401.





It was 397 on Tuesday.





It was 358 on Monday and 218 on Sunday, 220 on Saturday, 279 on Friday and 437 on Thursday.





Neighbouring Ghaziabad (378), Gurugram (297), Greater Noida (338), Noida (360) and Faridabad (390) also recorded very poor air quality.





An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe plus'.





Delhi's air quality dropped over the last few days despite the state government implementing stringent measures, including a ban on construction work and the entry of diesel-guzzling trucks into the city, to control pollution.





According to IQAir, a Swiss company that specialises in air quality monitoring, Delhi was the most polluted city in the world on Tuesday, followed by Lahore and Mumbai.





A system developed by the Pune-based Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology to identify the contribution of different pollution sources showed stubble-burning accounted for 23 per cent of the air pollution in the capital on Wednesday.





It is likely to be 11 per cent on Thursday and 4 per cent on Friday.





The data also showed that transport -- another major cause of pollution in the city -- contributed 12 to 15 per cent to Delhi's foul air over the past few days. -- PTI

