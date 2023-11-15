RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ch'garh, MP farmers get dole just days before poll
November 15, 2023  11:41
image
The Congress on Wednesday questioned the release of the 15th instalment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi just two days ahead of assembly elections in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and wondered if it was "intentional".

While polling in Madhya Pradesh will be held in a single-phase on November 17, in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, voting for the second-phase will be conducted. 

The first phase was held on November 7. 

 The sixth instalment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi was released on August 1, 2020, while the ninth instalment on August 9, 2021, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X in Hindi. 

 The 12th instalment was released on October 17 last year, said Ramesh, whose party aims to retain power in Chhattisgarh and defeat the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. 

 "The 15th instalment under PM-Kisan is coming today i.e. on November 15, 2023. Now when elections are to be held in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh in two days, in Rajasthan in 10 days and in Telangana in 15 days, the 15th instalment is being released today," he said in his post on X.

 "Is this delay not intentional?" Ramesh asked. 

 Polling in Rajasthan is scheduled for November 25 and in Telangana for November 30. The counting of votes for these states along with Mizoram will be held on December 3. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Salman's BIGGEST Openings So Far
Salman's BIGGEST Openings So Far

Salman has as many as six films which have scored a century in the first three days itself, a feat that no other superstar has achieved so far.

Welcome To The Largest Camel Fair!
Welcome To The Largest Camel Fair!

The Pushkar Camel Fair -- also called Kartik Mela or Pushkar ka Mela -- is an annual multi-day livestock fair and cultural fete held in the town of Pushkar near Ajmer in Rajasthan.

Team India Ready To Roar At Wankhede
Team India Ready To Roar At Wankhede

The Wankhede stadium in Mumbai holds a special place in Indian cricket history as it was where India won World Cup 2011.

How To Chill After Diwali: Tips From Jannat, Alia...
How To Chill After Diwali: Tips From Jannat, Alia...

Fresh, fun, celeb-inspired styles you can copy.

When War Took Away Loved Ones
When War Took Away Loved Ones

The toll of bodies mounts in Gaza and Israel.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances