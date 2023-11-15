RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Case registered against 22 as cops raid bar in Thane city
November 15, 2023  20:19
Representational image
Representational image
The police in Maharashtra's Thane have registered a case against 22 persons, including two owners, women and singers, after they raided a bar in the city, an official said on Wednesday. 

The police raided the bar on the intervening night of November 11 and 12 and found several violations with regard to permits and other regulations, said the station house officer of Chitalsar police station. 

Apart from two owners and some bar girls and singers, the police have also added the names of a few customers in the first information report, he said, adding that no arrests have been made yet. -- PTI
