Birsa Munda jayanti: Prez dances, on drums was...
November 15, 2023  13:53
President of India Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday joined the folk artists as they performed tribal dance on the occasion of the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi also joined the group at the Parliament House Complex.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla tried their hands on the drum and danced along with the tribals.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi said "Tribal community has a major contribution in India's freedom struggle... The work done by the Tribal community during the freedom struggle is a matter of pride for everyone... Janjatiya Gaurav Divas is being celebrated to let people know about the works done by the Tribal community... Several programmes and schemes have also been initiated for the development of the community..."
-- ANI
