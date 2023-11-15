RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Biden may urge Xi to stop Gaza, Ukraine wars
November 15, 2023  08:32
As United States President Joe Biden prepares for a rare summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the ongoing wars in Ukraine and between Israel and Hamas set the stage for high-stakes discussions, CNN reported on Tuesday.

The American and Chinese delegations plan to address both the Ukraine-Russia and Israel-Hamas wars in their extensive meetings in the San Francisco Bay Area, as stated by senior administration officials.

During these discussions, President Biden and his national security advisers will work to persuade their Chinese counterparts that it is in Beijing's interest to utilise its influence with Russia and Iran to contain both conflicts.

The heightened global unrest adds significance to Biden's face-to-face meeting with Xi, their first in a year.

As Biden grapples with two conflicts that could define his presidency -- Ukraine and Israel -- he is keen on enhancing ties with Beijing and averting additional crises during his term.

The US has sought to manage expectations for the talks, highlighting the restoration of military communication and an agreement to curb narcotics trafficking as key objectives, as reported by CNN.  -- ANI
