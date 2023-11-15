5 rescued as fire spreads after cylinder blast at Mumbai shop





Nobody was injured in the incident, but the cylinder blasts caused a few portions of the ground floor to collapse, he said.





Earlier, an official had said that the fire was reported from a two-storey building.





The blaze started around 7.20 am in a shop on Sakhali Street in Byculla west.





After being alerted about the fire, authorities sent at least nine fire engines to the spot.





The fire spread over an area of 5,000-6,000 square feet gutting footwear, leather stock, garments, glue solution drums, plastic raw materials, household articles and electrical installations in various "galas" (sub-sections) in the shop were gutted, he said.





Two LPG cylinders exploded due to fire which further led to flames spreading to the second and third floors, the official said. -- PTI

