36 killed as bus falls into gorge in J-K's Doda
November 15, 2023  14:25
At least 36 people were killed and 19 injured when a bus carrying passengers skidded off the road and rolled down into a 300-foot gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Wednesday, officials said. 

 The bus bearing registration number JK02CN-6555 was reportedly carrying around 40 passengers, the officials said, adding that it skid off the road near Trungal-Assar on the Batote-Kishtwar national highway and fell 300 feet downhill. 

 A rescue operation has been launched and some bodies have been retrieved, they said. 

 "Saddened to share the update from DC #Doda Sh Harvinder Singh from the spot of the accident. Unfortunately 36 persons have died and 19 injured, out of whom 6 injured are serious. The injured are being shifted to GMC Doda and GMC #Jammu as per requirement. All possible help being provided. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families," Union minister Jitendra Singh, who is the member of Parliament from Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, said. 

Due to the fall from a considerable height, the bus has got badly damaged, sources said. Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, besides locals, are involved in the rescue operation, they said, adding that some of the injured passengers have been shifted to hospitals. PTI
