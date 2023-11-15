RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


18 women workers hospitalised after gas leak at meat factory in Haryana
November 15, 2023  23:51
File image
Eighteen women workers of a meat factory here were hospitalised after they complained of difficulty in breathing and started vomiting following a gas leak on the premises, the police said on Wednesday. 

The incident took place late Tuesday evening when the workers were packing meat in the factory in Mandi Khera, they said. 

Following the gas leak, the workers started vomiting and were having trouble breathing. 

Some of them also fell unconscious, according to police. The women were admitted to the civil hospital and were discharged after some time, police said. -- PTI
