Wholesale inflation in negative territory for 7th month
November 14, 2023  16:28
The wholesale price index-based inflation remained in the negative territory for the seventh straight month in October at (-) 0.52 per cent, on easing prices of food items.
   
The WPI-based inflation rate has been in the negative zone since April and was at (-) 0.26 per cent in September, 2023.
 
In October last year, WPI was at 8.67 per cent.
Inflation in food articles eased to 2.53 per cent in October. It was 3.35 per cent in the previous month.
 
"The negative rate of inflation in October, 2023, is primarily due to fall in prices of chemicals and chemical products, electricity, textiles, basic metals, food products, paper and paper products, etc. as compared to the corresponding month of previous year," the commerce and industry ministry said on Tuesday.
 
The fuel and power basket inflation was at (-) 2.47 per cent in October, against (-) 3.35 per cent in September.
 
In manufactured products, the inflation rate was at (-) 1.13 per cent, as against (-) 1.34 per cent in September.
 
The annual retail or consumer price inflation for October hit a 5-month low of 4.87 per cent, data released on Monday showed. -- PTI 
