RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Stray dog on Goa airport runway forces Vistara flight to return to B'luru
November 14, 2023  13:46
image
A Vistara flight returned to Bengaluru without landing at the Dabolim Airport in Goa after a stray dog was spotted on the runway by the Air Traffic Controller, a senior official said on Tuesday.
 
The incident took place on Monday afternoon, he said.

The pilot was asked to "hold for sometime" as a stray dog was spotted on the runway of the Dabolim Airport but "he preferred to return to Bengaluru," Goa airport's director SVT Dhanamjaya Rao told PTI.

The Dabolim Airport in Goa is part of the Navy's INS Hansa base.

The Vistara flight UK 881 left from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru at 12.55 pm on Monday and returned at 3.05 pm, sources said. 

The flight again took off from Bengaluru at 4.55 pm and reached Goa at 6.15 pm, they said.

On Monday, Vistara in a post on X said, "Flight UK881 from Bengaluru to Goa (BLR-GOI) has been diverted to Bengaluru due to runway restriction at Goa (GOI) airport and is expected to arrive in Bengaluru at 1505 hrs."

In another post after two hours, it said, "Flight UK881 which was diverted to Bengaluru has departed from Bengaluru at 1655 hours and is expected to arrive in Goa at 1815 hours."

Rao said once in a while there are instances of a stray dog entering the runway but the area is cleared immediately by the ground staff.

"This is the first such incident in my tenure of last one-and-a-half years," he added. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

U'khand tunnel collapse: Oxygen being supplied, efforts on to rescue workers
U'khand tunnel collapse: Oxygen being supplied, efforts on to rescue workers

They said the incident occurred around 4 am when a 150-metre-long portion of the four-and-a-half-kilometer-long tunnel collapsed.

Tiger 3 review: Some Fan Service, Some Fun!
Tiger 3 review: Some Fan Service, Some Fun!

Too bad the one time it is friendly to the environment, Tiger chooses to celebrate his Diwali with 'meetha' and not 'pathaaka', points out Sukanya Verma.

Ravi Shastri meets 'childhood hero' at Chinnaswamy
Ravi Shastri meets 'childhood hero' at Chinnaswamy

In Bengaluru for India's match against Netherlands, Ravi Shastri met his 'childhood hero' at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Top US official to visit Israel for hostage release negotiations: Report
Top US official to visit Israel for hostage release negotiations: Report

After his visit to Brussels, McGurk will visit Israel where he is slated to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and senior security and intelligence officials.

We will tear your arrogance: Uddhav warns Shinde over razing shakha
We will tear your arrogance: Uddhav warns Shinde over razing shakha

Thackeray, along with top leaders of the Sena-UBT, went to Mumbra here to visit the razed shakha but had to face resistance from workers of the CM's Shiv Sena, who also showed black flags.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances