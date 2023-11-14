RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sonia reaches Jaipur to escape pollution in Delhi
November 14, 2023  21:05
Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi arrived in Jaipur Tuesday on what was described as a private visit for her to escape air pollution in Delhi.
   
The two were accompanied by All India Congress Committee general secretary K C Venugopal.
 
"It is a private visit. There is air pollution in Delhi, that's why," Venugopal said in Hindi when reporters at the airport asked him about the reason for Sonia Gandhi's visit to poll-bound Rajasthan.
 
But answering another question, he indicated there could be party meetings as well in Jaipur.
 
The visit comes amid the campaign for the November 25 assembly polls in Rajasthan, where the Congress hopes to return to power.
 
Venugopal said the party is sure of its success. "We will win the elections. We are confident that we are going to win," he said.
 
He dismissed a reporter's observation that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot have not been seen campaigning together.
 
"Just wait," he said, asserting that all Congress leaders are together. "We are all one, we will win this election."
 
Gehlot and Pilot were locked in a power tussle after the party came to power in the state five years back. They now appear to have put their differences on hold.
 
A party spokesperson said Sonia Gandhi has come from Delhi on a four-day visit due to health issues -- a reference to Venugopal's remark on air pollution. -- PTI
