Slugfest between 2 Shinde Sena leaders over LS seat

While Kirtikar, a veteran leader and two-time MP from the constituency, wants to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls again, Kadam is eyeing the seat for his son Siddhesh Kadam.





"Gajabhau (Kirtikar) had said that he will not contest the polls owing to his age. But how did he become young after Uddhav Thackeray declared his son (Amol Kirtikar) as a candidate for the seat. Is there a plan to get a ticket for your son from Eknath Shinde because you and your son operate from the same office," Kadam said.





Kadam said he will not ask for a ticket for his son Siddhesh.





While Gajanan Kirtikar belongs to the Shiv Sena led by CM Shinde, his son Amol Kirtikar is still affiliated to Shiv Sena (UBT). Ramdas Kadam is a senior Sena leader and former state minister, whose other son Yogesh Kadam is an MLA from Dapoli.





Amid a war of words between the two leaders, Kirtikar on Monday dubbed Ramdas Kadam as 'gaddar' (traitor).





Kadam met CM Shinde at the latter's official residence in Mumbai on Tuesday to discuss the development with him.





After meeting Shinde, Kadam said the matter between him and Kirtikar should be resolved before the latter talks to the media.

