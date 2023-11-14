RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' crosses Rs 100 cr mark at box office
November 14, 2023  15:26
Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office on the second day of its release, production banner Yash Raj Films (YRF) said on Tuesday. 

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and also starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, the film released on Sunday on the festive occasion of Diwali in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. 

In a press note, the makers said Tiger 3 collected Rs 58 crores nett on Monday, which is also "the highest grossing Monday for a Hindi film".

The movie's dubbed versions earned Rs 1.25 crore. 

The opening day collection of "Tiger 3" was Rs 44.50 crore. 

The film is a sequel to the 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai

The advance booking for the film opened on November 5. 

Set after the events of PathaanTiger 3 sees Salman's titular spy race against time to save both his family and country. 

It marks the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe. 

The day two collection of the movie has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, which earned Rs 53.23 crore and Rs 43.08 crore, respectively. 

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan had established a record for day two collection in January as it raked in Rs 70.5 crore. -- PTI  
