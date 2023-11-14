Sahara chief Subrata Roy dies of cardiorespiratory arrest





According to the company statement, he passed away at 10.30 pm due to cardiorespiratory arrest following an extended battle with complications arising from metastatic malignancy, hypertension, and diabetes.





He was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute in Mumbai on Sunday after his health deteriorated, it added.





"His loss will be deeply felt by the entire Sahara India Pariwar," it said.

Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy died of cardiorespiratory arrest on Tuesday, according to a company statement. He was 75.